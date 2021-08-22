UA Athletic Department releases video urging fans to get vaccinated

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama’s athletic department released a video Friday urging fans to get vaccinated against the coronavirus ahead of the upcoming football season.

“Choosing the vaccine is the right decision, and it’s a decision that could affect the rest of the team,” Greg Byrne, UA Athletic Director said in the video.

The Tide Backs the Vax! Let's protect our team and protect one another. #RollTide pic.twitter.com/R8ONtLo0cu — Alabama Athletics (@UA_Athletics) August 20, 2021

