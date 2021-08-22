Deals
UA Athletic Department releases video urging fans to get vaccinated

UA call for vaccination
UA call for vaccination(UA Athletics)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama’s athletic department released a video Friday urging fans to get vaccinated against the coronavirus ahead of the upcoming football season.

“Choosing the vaccine is the right decision, and it’s a decision that could affect the rest of the team,” Greg Byrne, UA Athletic Director said in the video.

