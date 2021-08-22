Sunday Morning Forecast

Deals
Sunday(WAFF 48)
By Abigail Degler
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 4:11 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Light showers still around this morning…

We will see the chance at more showers going through your Sunday morning and afternoon, BUT the sun will break through later in the day and things will finally start to dry up.

Highs will gain a few degrees and climb into the middle to upper 80s across the Valley.

We will continue our little dry streak, for the most part, going into next week. Monday looks fairly dry with only slight chances for rain.

Highs will return to the 90s… then eventually we will return to the soggy pattern by the end of next week.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

