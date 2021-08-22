Sparkman Civic Center temporarily closed due to rise in COVID cases

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Sparkman Civic Center in Hartselle will be closed for the next two weeks due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

According to a Facebook post by the City of Hartselle, two employees tested positive for COVID, and several staff members have been exposed.

This will impact events scheduled at the Civic Center for the next two weeks. However, municipal court will be held on August 26 at its normal time. City officials said the center will be sanitized before court is held.

The Civic Center is set to reopen Tuesday, September 7.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.