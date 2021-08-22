Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Sparkman Civic Center temporarily closed due to rise in COVID cases

Sparkman Civic Center temporarily closing
Sparkman Civic Center temporarily closing(City of Hartselle)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Sparkman Civic Center in Hartselle will be closed for the next two weeks due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

According to a Facebook post by the City of Hartselle, two employees tested positive for COVID, and several staff members have been exposed.

This will impact events scheduled at the Civic Center for the next two weeks. However, municipal court will be held on August 26 at its normal time. City officials said the center will be sanitized before court is held.

The Civic Center is set to reopen Tuesday, September 7.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are looking for a suspect connected to a hit-and-run that killed a Madison teenager
Authorities looking for suspect connected to hit-and-run that killed a Madison teenager
William Darby was sentenced to 25 years
Former Huntsville Police Officer William Darby sentenced to 25 years
The City of Cullman is preparing for the Trump rally this weekend
Preparations underway Trump rally in Cullman
At least 10 people have been killed and dozens are missing after heavy flooding destroyed homes...
22 dead, many missing after 17 inches of rain in Tennessee
Brandon Delgado, James Moore, Emily Allen
Three arrested after officers find drugs, paraphernalia

Latest News

$162,500 worth of drugs seized
Huntsville Police Department drug bust
Teen killed in hit-and-run
Teen killed in hit-and-run
Sheffield inmate back in custody after escaping jail in May
Sheffield inmate back in custody after escaping jail in May
At least 22 dead, many missing in Tennessee floods
At least 22 dead, many missing in Tennessee floods
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
Drier weather with the heat index 100°+ to start the week