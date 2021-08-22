Light showers Sunday morning; sun peeks in throughout the day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Morning, Tennessee Valley! You are waking up to light showers but luckily, the sun will break through later in the day and conditions will finally start to dry up.

Highs will gain a few degrees and climb into the middle to upper 80s across the Valley.

We will continue our dry streak, for the most part, going into the week. Monday looks fairly dry with only slight chances for rain. Highs will return to the 90s.

By the end of the week, we will return to the soggy pattern.

