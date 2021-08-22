Gov. Ivey urges Alabama football fans to get vaccinated

Deals
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is urging college football fans to get vaccinated before heading to stadiums this fall.

Football season kicks off in a few weeks, raising concerns that crowded stadium could help spread the coronavirus. Asked about those concerns this week, the Republican governor said the remedy is for more people to get vaccinated.

Alabama has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country.

Alabama coach Nick Saban has also been an outspoken advocate for getting vaccinated and participated in a public service announcement over the summer encouraging Alabamians to get their shots.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

