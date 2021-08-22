Drier weather with the heat index 100°+ to start the week

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will wrap up after sunset tonight with gradually clearing skies, lows will be warm in the low 70s with areas of patchy fog developing for the morning commute.

A ridge will build over the Tennessee Valley to start the week leaving us sunny and hot with highs in the low tom idle 90s. With the high humidity levels the heat index will climb over 100 degrees for Monday through Wednesday, heat safety and hydration will be very important. There is a very slight chance for a rouge rain shower or storm Monday afternoon. Tuesday will be sunny and hot. Widely scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are expected on Wednesday.

Things will get a bit more unsettled to end the week as the ridge of high pressure breaks down. Shower and storm chances will increase for the Thursday through Sunday period.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.