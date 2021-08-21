Soggy start to your Saturday; temps sitting in the 70s

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Morning, Tennessee Valley! We are tracking showers to the north this morning with a few rumbles of thunder thrown into the mix.

Temperatures are starting off relatively warm in the 70s. Temperatures will gradually climb, thanks to the rain and lack of sunshine, into the lower to middle 80s this afternoon. Hit or miss showers continue into your evening.

Things won’t really quiet down in the rain department until Sunday morning rolls in. We are finally catching a break by the tail end of your weekend with a better chance at seeing the sun.

Temps will slowly bounce back next week with highs returning to the 90s. We also will see a dry stretch of days next week but it’s not long lived as another batch of rain and storms returns to the forecast by the end of the week!

