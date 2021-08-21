Saturday’s Rainy Forecast

Deals
By Abigail Degler
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Showers to our north early this morning with a few rumbles of thunder thrown into the mix…

Soggy start to your Saturday and it looks to spill into your afternoon hours as well.

Temperatures starting off are relatively warm with the 70s out there. A gradual climb, thanks to the rain and lack of sunshine, into the lower to middle 80s this afternoon. Hit or miss showers continue through the following hours into your evening.

Things won’t really quiet down in the rain department until Sunday morning rolls in. Finally catching a break by the tail end of your weekend with a better chance at seeing the sun.

Temps will slowly bounce back next week with highs returning to the 90s.

Next week we will see a dry stretch of days, but it’s not long lived as another batch of rain and storms returns to the forecast by the end of the week!

