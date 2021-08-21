Local reaction to Afghanistan crisis

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - We are getting local reaction, from members of the Huntsville Islamic Center about the unfolding chaos in Afghanistan.

Images of the Taliban fully in control of Afghanistan and people crowding into Kabul’s airport have shocked the world.

Civilians are frantically trying to leave the country.

WAFF talked to some members of the Huntsville Community who have traveled to Afghanistan and lived in the Middle East to get their take.

Mussarat Qureshi, says she’s been to Afghanistan and is in shock with what has taken place.

“It’s very very sad, that all of our troops were down there for so long and this happened. They withdrew, and this happened. I hope that the country can get back on its feet,” said Qureshi.

Her husband says watching video from Afghanistan and the country’s current situation is bringing members of the Islamic faith together.

“We pray for peace in all the lands. Where there is strife and war, where there is chaos,” said Nauman Qureshi.

As of right now, plans are still being made to determine what members of the Huntsville Islamic Center will do, as the unrest continues in Afghanistan.

“In the next day or two, we will sit down and see what we want to do as a group. Do some sort of a vigil or not, but our hearts go out to them. Our prayers go out to them. We just want peace in the area,” said Nauman Qureshi.

