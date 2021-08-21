Authorities looking for suspect connected to hit-and-run that killed a Madison teenager

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison teenager was killed Thursday night when a driver hit the pedestrian and drove away.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. when the 16-year-old was hit on East Limestone Road, just eight miles east of Athens. The victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, has not been identified at this time.

The driver has also not been identified as officials with ALEA say the suspect drove away from the scene when it happened. Anyone with information on the vehicle and /or incident is urged to contact Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division at 256-533-4202.

There is no further information at this time.

