Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Anti-inflammatory medication in short supply as COVID-19 drives spike in demand

Hospital Room/North Arkansas Regional Medical Center
Hospital Room/North Arkansas Regional Medical Center(KY3)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The makers of an arthritis drug that was approved by the F.D.A. a few months ago to fight inflammatory symptoms related to COVID-19 issued a warning that the drug is in critically short supply.

Actemra is an anti-inflammatory medication used to treat rheumatoid arthritis. In June 2021, the F.D.A. issued an emergency use authorization to use Actemra to treat hospitalized adults and pediatric patients who require supplemental oxygen, ventilation or ECMO.

As COVID-19 hospitalizations skyrocket in Alabama, across the country and around the globe, the makers of the drug, Roche’s Genentech, warn that it will be a struggle to keep up with the sudden unprecedented demand.

“The dramatic emergence of the COVID-19 Delta variant, as well as the unexpected slowing of vaccination rates in the U.S., has led to an overwhelmingly high incidence of COVID-19 hospitalizations in certain areas of the country. This new wave of the pandemic has led to Genentech experiencing an unprecedented demand for Actemra IV-- well-over 400% of pre-COVID levels over the last two weeks alone and it continues to increase,” the pharmaceutical company said in a statement released earlier this week.

“We are experiencing a temporary stockout of Actemra IV in the U.S. for 200mg and 400mg SKUs, as of Monday, August 16th, and have notified our customers. We currently have a short supply of the 80mg SKU, and we anticipate stockout by the end of the week,” the statement went on to say.

St. Vincent’s Hospital infectious disease expert Dr. Leland Allen says that the shortage is indeed impacting them and points out that people who are prescribed the medication for daily use will also be affected.

“We’re having a lot of difficulty getting [Actemra}. All the patients that were on that drug for their auto immune diseases are having trouble with it also. So it’s really gotten to be a problem,” said Dr. Leland.

If you have questions about how this will impact your health, reach out to your doctor.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are looking for a suspect connected to a hit-and-run that killed a Madison teenager
Authorities looking for suspect connected to hit-and-run that killed a Madison teenager
Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely
Former Limestone Co. Sheriff sentenced to 36 months in jail
William Darby was sentenced to 25 years
Former Huntsville Police Officer William Darby sentenced to 25 years
The City of Cullman is preparing for the Trump rally this weekend
Preparations underway Trump rally in Cullman
48 Blitz - sponsored by Mangia Italian Restaurant
48 Blitz: Week 0 high school football scores and highlights

Latest News

WAFF talked to some members of the Huntsville Community who have traveled to Afghanistan and...
Local reaction to Afghanistan crisis
Teen dies in hit-and-run
Authorities looking for suspect connected to hit-and-run that killed a Madison teenager
Suspect wanted in two separate shootings
Murder suspect wanted for both Huntsville and Decatur homicides
Trump rally held in Cullman
Former President Donald Trump to speak at rally in Cullman
Soggy start to your Saturday; temps sitting in the 70s
Soggy start to your Saturday; temps sitting in the 70s