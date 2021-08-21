Additional heavy rain and storms expected overnight

The morning and afternoon round of heavy rainfall and storms has passed and pushed south, but models continue to agree we will see another round of storms late tonight into early Sunday morning.

Heavy rain has already fallen and flash flooding may be a possibility in some locations. Sunday will start off cloudy with isolated pockets of fog and light rain, skies will clear into the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 80s with high humidity, the heat index will be in the upper 90s with additional isolated thunderstorms developing through sunset. Skies will clear out Sunday night into Monday with muggy lows in the low to middle 70s.

The work and school week will start off very hot and humid with highs in the low to middle 90s, the heat index will be over 100 degrees bother afternoons. Heat safety will once again be very important for the week ahead, make sure to stay hydrated and take some breaks from being outside in the heat.

Scattered to numerous showers and storms will be in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday.

