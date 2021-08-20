UPDATE: Decatur police arrest murder suspect wanted for both Huntsville and Decatur homicides

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: Ricardo Bass, the man wanted for murder in both Huntsville and Decatur, was arrested by U.S. Marshalls Tuesday night.

According to Decatur police, U.S. Marshals found Bass in a car near Highway 20 and County Line Road around 7:20 p.m. WAFF is told he is in custody and will be interviewed by Huntsville Police and Decatur Police.

A murder suspect is still on the loose after a deadly shooting at a Decatur gas station Thursday morning. Investigators identified 40-year-old Ricardo Bass as the suspect, and Bass is also wanted in connection to a murder in Huntsville on McVay St.

Just before 6:30 a.m. Decatur Police responded to a shooting at the Wavaho gas station on Wilson St. When they arrived, they found Mark Allen Nicholson dead from gunshot wounds. Investigators say 40-year-old Ricardo Bass shot, killed and robbed Nicholson.

Wavaho owner Dilipkumar Patel says his daughter was working the register and saw everything before Bass fled the scene in a white car. Patel says Bass is a regular at the store and came in this morning to buy beer and cigars.

“He tried to pay the money and he didn’t have enough money so my daughter asked for the money and he went outside,” said Patel.

Patel says when Bass went outside, he approached Nicholson and they began talking loud.

“The guy pulled the gun and shot him like three rounds,” said Patel.

Patel says Nicholson fell to the ground, and that Bass searched through his pockets.

“He pulled the pockets and he found something and he ran out,” said Patel.

Police had a short pursuit with Bass, but he left the vehicle and ran into a wooded area and hasn’t been seen since. Investigators searched the white Chevy near the corner of 12th Ave. and Moulton St. where it was abandoned.

Huntsville police say Bass is also wanted for the murder of Jeffrey Carden in Huntsville. Carden’s body was found on McVay St. this morning. Police believe Carden was shot during a robbery.

Thursday’s murder is the 12th murder in Decatur since the beginning of 2021. To put that in perspective, there were only nine murders in all of 2020. If you see Bass, do not approach him and immediately call 911.

