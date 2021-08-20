Three arrested after officers find drugs, paraphernalia

TRINITY, Ala. (WAFF) - Three people were arrested in Trinity on August 18.

Trinity police officers executed a search warrant in the 500 block of Old Trinity Road, after they received complaints from neighbors about recent drug activity.

During the search, officers found Methamphetamine/ICE, Marijuana, Heroin, and drug paraphernalia.

Officers arrested all three people at the home: 21-year-old Emily Breanna Allen, 56-year-old James Lee Moore, and 23-year-old Brandon Jacob Delgado.

Allen is charged with loitering. Delgado is charged with possession of heroin, drug paraphernalia and loitering. Moore is charged with possession of meth, drug paraphernalia, and marijuana 2nd degree.

Morgan County Animal Control had to be called out to the home to take possession of five dogs that were chained around the property, and two cats from inside the home.

