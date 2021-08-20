Shoals man who lost mother to COVID-19 encourages others to get vaccinated

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - ”At what point do you say, ‘Hey maybe it’s time to do my part and try to prevent this’?”

Almost a year ago, Jose Cifuentes and WAFF 48′s DeAndria Turner were having a very different conversation. One of loss and grief.

“If that was an opportunity I can guarantee you that my mom would probably still be here today,” said Cifuentes.

Cifuentes is talking about the COVID-19 vaccine. After a little more than a month-long battle with COVID-19, his mom, Rosa Cifuentes, died from the virus.

“I don’t want them to go through the exact thing I went through, losing someone that meant so much to me, someone who never hurt a fly,” said Cifuentes.

As COVID-19 rebounds and vaccination rates are still low, Jose is using his voice to encourage others to get the vaccine.

“This is our only hope we have,” said Cifuentes.

Hospitalizations at Helen Keller Hospital are at an all-time high since the surge in January most of the patients, unvaccinated.

Helen Keller COVID-19 numbers (Source: Helen Keller Hospital)

“Help reduce as well as prevent someone else from getting sick. It just hurts more than anything knowing that that opportunity is there but they are just not taking it,” said Cifuentes.

He said he wants others to take it so they don’t have to feel the same pain his family has.

“I’d rather prevent it now than have someone go through it to fully understand then maybe I should get vaccinated,” said Cifuentes.

