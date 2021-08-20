Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Seafood recall expands to include frozen shrimp

Some frozen shrimp products have been targeted by an FDA recall.
Some frozen shrimp products have been targeted by an FDA recall.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Fans of seafood may want to take a close look inside the freezer.

Avanti Frozen Foods is expanding its previous recall to include some of its shrimp.

The Food and Drug Administration said the products may be contaminated with salmonella, which can cause nausea, diarrhea and vomiting in the health, as well as serious illness in the young and elderly.

Among the brand names affected by this recall: Chicken of the Sea, Harbor Banks, Sandbar and Wellsley Farms.

The potentially tainted items were sold nationally from November 2020 through May of this year.

There have been nine reports of salmonella-related illness to date associated with the products.

Consumers who bought them are advised to return them to the place of purchase.

More information is available on the FDA’s website.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

Ricardo Bass
Decatur Police identify victim, name suspect wanted in Wavaho homicide
Ricardo Bass
Huntsville Police say man wanted in connection to McVay Street homicide also wanted for Decatur homicide
Christina Tidmore and husband Josh Tdmore
DeKalb County woman speaks out after husband dies from COVID, encourages people to get vaccinated
The City of Cullman is preparing for the Trump rally this weekend
Preparations underway Trump rally in Cullman
Darrell Da’Juan Clemons
Police arrest shooting suspect following altercation on McDonald Court in Decatur

Latest News

President Joe Biden is set to meet with his national security team about the evacuations, and...
Biden to address chaotic Afghanistan evacuation amid criticism
Cullman students remember Will Fowler at Thursday's opening game
Cullman High honors Will Fowler at opening football game
Producer Mike Richards stepped down as host of “Jeopardy!” after a report about past...
Mike Richards out as ‘Jeopardy!’ host after past comments resurface
SeaWorld said a post-mortem exam will try to determine the cause of death, but the results may...
Killer whale dies suddenly at SeaWorld
After striking Haiti and impacting other Caribbean islands this week as a tropical storm,...
Grace heads for a second hurricane hit on Mexican coast