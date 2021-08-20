Scattered storms possible again today across the Valley with locally heavy rainfall

Happy Friday! Keep your rain gear handy the next few days because we will be dodging raindrops!

A drier start to the day out there today for many, but we will still see some scattered storms in some spots this morning. Temperatures are warm, hovering into the low to mid-70s this morning. Skies are staying mostly cloudy as well. Scattered showers and storms will be with us off and on throughout the day today and these have the potential to dump more heavy rain across much of the Valley. Rain totals will be between a tenth to a quarter of an inch for most places, but some areas could see localized rainfall of an inch or more. Temperatures today will stay into the mid-80s.

Saturday will be very similar to Friday with more scattered showers and storms, periods of heavy rainfall, a few peeks of sunshine, and temperatures into the mid-80s. Humidity both days will stay very high as well. Storms should finally come to an end by late Saturday evening or overnight into Sunday and from there we will dry out for a nice stretch into next week. While the storms will dry up, the mugginess will not. Extremely high humidity levels will be here on Sunday and into next week and paired with temperatures near 90-degrees or into the low 90s, we will have feels like temperatures into the low 100s.

