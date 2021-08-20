Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Reports: FDA working to give Pfizer vaccine full approval Monday

The Food and Drug Administration is working to give full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech’s two-dose...
The Food and Drug Administration is working to give full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech’s two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, sources tell the New York Times.(Source: CNN)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Food and Drug Administration is working to give full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech’s two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, sources tell the New York Times.

The Times’ sources say regulators were trying to finish the approval by Friday but they were still working through paperwork and negotiating with the company. They also say the date could slide back even further should more complications arise.

The FDA had recently set a deadline of Labor Day to give the vaccine approval.

The agency updated its emergency authorizations for both Pfizer and Moderna last week to allow for third doses for some immunocompromised people.

The FDA denied a request from the Times for comment.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricardo Bass
Decatur Police identify victim, name suspect wanted in Wavaho homicide
The City of Cullman is preparing for the Trump rally this weekend
Preparations underway Trump rally in Cullman
Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely
Former Limestone Co. Sheriff sentenced to 36 months in jail
Christina Tidmore and husband Josh Tdmore
DeKalb County woman speaks out after husband dies from COVID, encourages people to get vaccinated
Ricardo Bass
Huntsville Police say man wanted in connection to McVay Street homicide also wanted for Decatur homicide

Latest News

Damage in Phil Campbell from flash floods
Crews working to repair damage after flash floods in Phil Campbell
Damage in Phil Campbell from flash floods
Damage in Phil Campbell from flash floods
FILE - In this Feb. 2021, file photo released by California Department of Fish and Wildlife...
Biden backs end to wolf protections but hunting worries grow
The Chevrolet logo is displayed at a Chevrolet dealership Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Englewood,...
GM extends recall to cover all Chevy Bolts due to fire risk