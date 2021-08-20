Parents speak out against mask requirement at Madison County School Board meeting

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Just this week, we learned more than 500 students and staff within Madison County Schools are either sick with COVID or are in quarantine.

Eleven parents spoke in front of the Madison County School Board Friday asking board members to end the mask requirement. (WAFF)

Although it wasn’t on Thursday night’s agenda, 11 parents spoke out against the district-wide mask requirement that went into effect last week.

”I stand here today to tell you that it is my mission to have each and every one of you removed off this board,” a parent said.

Some parents say masks are not in the best interest of their child’s health.

“Have you even considered the health effects of forcing our kids to breathe through sweaty, spit, snot-soaked dirty pieces of cloth, through petri dishes all day?” one parent asked.

A registered nurse and parent also spoke up.

“A study of 25,000 children ages 6-17 found carbon dioxide levels at 13,000 parts for million. The safe range is 2,000 parts per million, the average is 200. It’s dangerously high. It’s not safe for our kids.”

One mother whose child has developmental challenges says the mask hurts the learning process.

“How is a person, a child, an adult for that matter, supposed to be able to learn to read lips, mimic motions of his teacher’s lips when his and her faces are covered? How is he supposed to be encouraged to speak with something slapped over his face?”

Some went a step further, even comparing school leaders to Hitler.

“If you put people in fear you can get them to do just about everything. And that’s exactly what Hitler did. It’s almost like we’re reliving what happened in World War II.”

Two parents announced they have withdrawn their children from the district.

“We’ve been left no other option but to leave Madison county schools. So as of 8/17, my husband and I unenrolled our second-grader from Mt. Carmel. Because MCSS refuses to let us as parents to make that decision for ourselves,” one mother said.

School board president Dave Weis appreciated the feedback, but with rising case numbers, the board believes masking is the right decision.

“We want to hear those types of things so we can make informed decisions moving forward. Our hope and intent is to get back to a point where we can make it optional. I fully expect at the next board meeting the pendulum will swing to the other side and we will see many more parents here, arguing to keep the mask mandate in place,” Weis said.

Weis says the school is contacting parents in writing to inform them of close contact cases.

The district’s mandate expires on September 3.

Weis says they will decide after their next board meeting on the second if they will continue it. He added it’s possible they could require it for some of the schools, but not all.

