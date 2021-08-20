Deals
Morgan County Schools to enforce mask mandate beginning Monday

Morgan County Board of Education building
Morgan County Board of Education building((Source: WAFF))
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Morgan County Schools will require face masks in buildings and on buses beginning Monday, August 23.

Masks will not be required if people are outside or 6 feet apart.

Meetings will be held virtually if social distancing cannot be maintained.

Desks will be moved 6 feet apart or 3 feet apart if not possible. If dividers are being used this is not required.

The mandate will expire September 10.

