Morgan County Schools to enforce mask mandate beginning Monday
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Morgan County Schools will require face masks in buildings and on buses beginning Monday, August 23.
Masks will not be required if people are outside or 6 feet apart.
Meetings will be held virtually if social distancing cannot be maintained.
Desks will be moved 6 feet apart or 3 feet apart if not possible. If dividers are being used this is not required.
The mandate will expire September 10.
