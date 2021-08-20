Deals
Huntsville Police investigating Friday morning shooting on Laurelwood Lane

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville officers are investigating an incident involving gunshots on Laurelwood Lane Friday morning.

Around 1:50 a.m. on August 20, HPD received a call of shots fired on the 5100 block of Laurelwood Lane. The victim had already been transported to Huntsville Hospital in a personal vehicle by the time officers arrived.

According to HPD, the shooting victim is in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

