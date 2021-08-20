Huntsville Police investigating Friday morning shooting on Laurelwood Lane

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville officers are investigating an incident involving gunshots on Laurelwood Lane Friday morning.

Around 1:50 a.m. on August 20, HPD received a call of shots fired on the 5100 block of Laurelwood Lane. The victim had already been transported to Huntsville Hospital in a personal vehicle by the time officers arrived.

According to HPD, the shooting victim is in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time as the investigation continues.

