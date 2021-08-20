Huntsville City Schools reports almost 200 cases of COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City Schools started back in-person learning two weeks ago and are now reporting almost 200 cases of COVID-19.

According to the school’s COVID-19 dashboard, there 183 positive cases throughout the whole district as of August 20. That number includes students and staff.

While many schools have zero cases reported at the time, the highest number of cases is 20 at Huntsville Jr. High School.

View all of the schools on the district’s dashboard below:

AAA Elementary School: 0

AAA Middle School: 4

ASFL Elementary School: 0

ASFL Middle School: 0

Blossomwood Elementary School: 3

Chaffee Elementary School: 0

Challenger Elementary School: 2

Challenger Middle School: 7

Chapman Elementary School: 2

Chapman Middle School: 4

Columbia High School: 2

Dawson Elementary School: 13

Farley Elementary School: 0

Goldsmith Schiffman Elementary School: 3

Grissom High School: 10

Hampton Cove Elementary School: 4

Hampton Cove Middle School: 0

Highlands Elementary School: 13

Huntsville High School: 18

Huntsville Jr. High School: 20

Jemison High School: 9

Jones Valley Elementary School: 2

Lakewood Elementary School: 0

Lee High School: 8

Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School: 3

McDonnell Elementary School: 6

McNair Jr. High School: 2

Monte Sano Elementary School: 0

Montview Elementary School: 2

Morris Elementary School: 0

Morris Middle School: 2

Mountain Gap Elementary School: 1

Mountain Gap Middle School: 10

New Century Technology High School: 2

Providence Elementary School: 2

Ridgecrest Elementary School: 0

Rolling Hills Elementary School: 0

Sonnie Hereford Elementary School: 0

Weatherly Elementary School: 0

Whitesburg Elementary School: 2

Whitesburg Middle School: 9

Williams Elementary School: 7

Williams Middle School: 11

The Huntsville City School’s Dashboard updates every Wednesday. You can check out the dashboard, linked here.

