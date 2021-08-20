Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Huntsville City Schools reports almost 200 cases of COVID-19

Huntsville City Schools
Huntsville City Schools(Huntsville City Schools)
By Anna Mahan
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City Schools started back in-person learning two weeks ago and are now reporting almost 200 cases of COVID-19.

According to the school’s COVID-19 dashboard, there 183 positive cases throughout the whole district as of August 20. That number includes students and staff.

While many schools have zero cases reported at the time, the highest number of cases is 20 at Huntsville Jr. High School.

View all of the schools on the district’s dashboard below:

  • AAA Elementary School: 0
  • AAA Middle School: 4
  • ASFL Elementary School: 0
  • ASFL Middle School: 0
  • Blossomwood Elementary School: 3
  • Chaffee Elementary School: 0
  • Challenger Elementary School: 2
  • Challenger Middle School: 7
  • Chapman Elementary School: 2
  • Chapman Middle School: 4
  • Columbia High School: 2
  • Dawson Elementary School: 13
  • Farley Elementary School: 0
  • Goldsmith Schiffman Elementary School: 3
  • Grissom High School: 10
  • Hampton Cove Elementary School: 4
  • Hampton Cove Middle School: 0
  • Highlands Elementary School: 13
  • Huntsville High School: 18
  • Huntsville Jr. High School: 20
  • Jemison High School: 9
  • Jones Valley Elementary School: 2
  • Lakewood Elementary School: 0
  • Lee High School: 8
  • Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School: 3
  • McDonnell Elementary School: 6
  • McNair Jr. High School: 2
  • Monte Sano Elementary School: 0
  • Montview Elementary School: 2
  • Morris Elementary School: 0
  • Morris Middle School: 2
  • Mountain Gap Elementary School: 1
  • Mountain Gap Middle School: 10
  • New Century Technology High School: 2
  • Providence Elementary School: 2
  • Ridgecrest Elementary School: 0
  • Rolling Hills Elementary School: 0
  • Sonnie Hereford Elementary School: 0
  • Weatherly Elementary School: 0
  • Whitesburg Elementary School: 2
  • Whitesburg Middle School: 9
  • Williams Elementary School: 7
  • Williams Middle School: 11

The Huntsville City School’s Dashboard updates every Wednesday. You can check out the dashboard, linked here.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricardo Bass
Decatur Police identify victim, name suspect wanted in Wavaho homicide
The City of Cullman is preparing for the Trump rally this weekend
Preparations underway Trump rally in Cullman
Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely
Former Limestone Co. Sheriff sentenced to 36 months in jail
Christina Tidmore and husband Josh Tdmore
DeKalb County woman speaks out after husband dies from COVID, encourages people to get vaccinated
Ricardo Bass
Huntsville Police say man wanted in connection to McVay Street homicide also wanted for Decatur homicide

Latest News

Damage in Phil Campbell from flash floods
Crews working to repair damage after flash floods in Phil Campbell
Damage in Phil Campbell from flash floods
Damage in Phil Campbell from flash floods
Coach Bryan Harsin answers reporter questions at his first SEC Media Days. Auburn University...
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin tests positive for COVID-19
Press conference with Jeffery Parker's family, attorney after William Darby sentence
Press conference with Jeffery Parker's family, attorney after William Darby sentence