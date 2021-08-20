Deals
HEMSI battling many emergency calls while short staffed

By Caroline Klapp
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Health care workers aren’t the only ones spread thin right now. Emergency responders are working harder now than ever before.

Short staffing, sick employees and a high call volume has employees at HEMSI stretched thin.

“Our staffing shortage has affected us so we’re not fielding as many units out on the roads. So, we’re actually probably working harder now than we ever have,” HEMSI CEO John Howell said.

HowelI says this is unlike anything he has ever seen in his career.

“We’ve talked to people from south Alabama, from Georgia, Tennessee, really as far away as the west coast who are experiencing very similar situations,” he said.

Howell says roughly 10% of the patients being transported right now have COVID-19 symptoms, but the impact of the pandemic is clear when they arrive at the hospital.

“When we bring our patients in, there’s no place for us to go with them. So we wind up with units that are basically holding them next to a wall in the emergency room, waiting for a bed to open up and they may be there for a while. While that talks them away from service and takes them away from being able to respond to other calls,” Howell explained.

Meanwhile, HEMSI is training a new group of seven EMS workers to help meet the demand. The second round of its new training academy will start next month.

Howell adds, if you do not have an emergency, please do not call 911.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

