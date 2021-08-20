Deals
Heavy Rain Saturday

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day forecast
WAFF 10 Day forecast(None)
By Brad Travis
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Just some passing showers for your Friday evening.  Locally heavy rain expected at times throughout the day on Saturday.  Flash flooding will be possible in areas that get over 3″ of rain.  Saturday will likely start with a round of showers and storms.  Additional rounds of showers and storms look likely by the afternoon hours. Count on long delays to your outdoor plans.  Rain chances drop to 30% Sunday.  Next week will be hot and mostly dry.  Tropical Storm Henri is on a collision course with New England late this weekend.  For more details on the Tropics head to the First Alert Weather App.

