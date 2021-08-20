Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Friday Afternoon Forecast

Today
Today(WAFF 48)
By Abigail Degler
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Another afternoon of likely showers and storms for North Alabama…

Added rain at this point isn’t really helping anyone, and all of the Valley is still under flash flood potential through Saturday.

Temperatures will remain in the 80s again today with a few of us struggling to get there. Chances for showers and storms spill into the evening and overnight hours as well. With lingering clouds overhead, lows will only dip down into the low to mid 70s overnight.

Saturday is looking stormy as well with hit or miss showers throughout the morning, eventually spilling over into the afternoon hours. Almost identical to your Friday… right down to the temperatures.

Sunday, we will catch a bit of a break with rain looking less likely and temperatures returning to the upper 80s and lower 90s. We will see things begin to dry up across the Valley going into next week!

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricardo Bass
Decatur Police identify victim, name suspect wanted in Wavaho homicide
Christina Tidmore and husband Josh Tdmore
DeKalb County woman speaks out after husband dies from COVID, encourages people to get vaccinated
Ricardo Bass
Huntsville Police say man wanted in connection to McVay Street homicide also wanted for Decatur homicide
The City of Cullman is preparing for the Trump rally this weekend
Preparations underway Trump rally in Cullman
Darrell Da’Juan Clemons
Police arrest shooting suspect following altercation on McDonald Court in Decatur

Latest News

Stormy stretch again
Scattered storms possible again today across the Valley with locally heavy rainfall
WAFF's Friday morning weather
WAFF's Friday morning forecast
Stormy stretch again
Scattered storms possible again today across the Valley with locally heavy rainfall
Scattered showers and storms expected for Friday
Scattered showers and storms expected for Friday