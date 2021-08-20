Friday Afternoon Forecast

Another afternoon of likely showers and storms for North Alabama…

Added rain at this point isn’t really helping anyone, and all of the Valley is still under flash flood potential through Saturday.

Temperatures will remain in the 80s again today with a few of us struggling to get there. Chances for showers and storms spill into the evening and overnight hours as well. With lingering clouds overhead, lows will only dip down into the low to mid 70s overnight.

Saturday is looking stormy as well with hit or miss showers throughout the morning, eventually spilling over into the afternoon hours. Almost identical to your Friday… right down to the temperatures.

Sunday, we will catch a bit of a break with rain looking less likely and temperatures returning to the upper 80s and lower 90s. We will see things begin to dry up across the Valley going into next week!

