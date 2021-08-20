Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Former Limestone Co. Sheriff set to be sentenced on theft, ethics convictions

By Kailey Schuyler, Madison Scarpino and Wade Smith
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The former longest-serving Sheriff in Limestone County will receive his sentencing at Limestone County Courthouse at 9 a.m. on August 20.

Blakely was convicted on theft and ethics charges on August 9.

He will be represented by a new attorney, Sue Bell Cobb for his sentencing. Many believe that it is likely Mike Blakely will be used as an example because he was a public official.

Blakely was accused of stealing campaign donations, taking personal loans from Sheriff’s Office funds without paying interest, and soliciting money from Sheriff’s Office employees.

The state has already given its recommendation for Mike Blakely’s sentence. State prosecutors say, Blakely, being a former sheriff, can not serve time in state prison, meaning he will need to serve in county jail. But, Alabama law says someone cannot serve more than three years in jail.

So, the Attorney General’s Office is recommending Mike Blakely serve 36 months in county jail.

It is believed Blakley will have several character witnesses to lessen attempt to lessen his sentence.

He will have a chance to appeal after hearing his sentence.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricardo Bass
Decatur Police identify victim, name suspect wanted in Wavaho homicide
Ricardo Bass
Huntsville Police say man wanted in connection to McVay Street homicide also wanted for Decatur homicide
Christina Tidmore and husband Josh Tdmore
DeKalb County woman speaks out after husband dies from COVID, encourages people to get vaccinated
The City of Cullman is preparing for the Trump rally this weekend
Preparations underway Trump rally in Cullman
Darrell Da’Juan Clemons
Police arrest shooting suspect following altercation on McDonald Court in Decatur

Latest News

William Darby receives sentencing on Friday
Former Huntsville Police officer convicted of murder faces sentencing today
Former Limestone County Sheriff faces sentencing on Friday
Former Limestone County Sheriff receives sentencing on Friday
Stormy stretch again
Scattered storms possible again today across the Valley with locally heavy rainfall
Flash flooding covers road in Franklin County
Flash flooding covers road in Franklin County