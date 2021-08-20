Former Limestone Co. Sheriff set to be sentenced on theft, ethics convictions

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The former longest-serving Sheriff in Limestone County will receive his sentencing at Limestone County Courthouse at 9 a.m. on August 20.

Blakely was convicted on theft and ethics charges on August 9.

He will be represented by a new attorney, Sue Bell Cobb for his sentencing. Many believe that it is likely Mike Blakely will be used as an example because he was a public official.

Blakely was accused of stealing campaign donations, taking personal loans from Sheriff’s Office funds without paying interest, and soliciting money from Sheriff’s Office employees.

The state has already given its recommendation for Mike Blakely’s sentence. State prosecutors say, Blakely, being a former sheriff, can not serve time in state prison, meaning he will need to serve in county jail. But, Alabama law says someone cannot serve more than three years in jail.

So, the Attorney General’s Office is recommending Mike Blakely serve 36 months in county jail.

It is believed Blakley will have several character witnesses to lessen attempt to lessen his sentence.

He will have a chance to appeal after hearing his sentence.

