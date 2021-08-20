Former Limestone Co. Sheriff sentenced to 36 months in jail

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely was sentenced to three years in jail on Friday morning.

Judge declining state’s request for fines and restitution. Judge sentencing Blakely to 36 months jail time. 2 years probation, unsupervised. @waff48 — Madison Scarpino WAFF 48 (@madisonscarpino) August 20, 2021

WAFF’s Madison Scarpino was in the courthouse for the sentence. Blakely also received two years of unsupervised probation as part of the sentence. The former Sheriff will have up to 42 days to appeal.

The three-year sentence Blakely received is exactly what the Attorney General’s office suggested with the exception of fines and restitution. Many people were seen crying in the courtroom as the defense’s witnesses and Mike Blakely himself testified.

Blakely’s defense team called up many character witnesses to speak on the former sheriff’s behalf, including his son and the Former Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court Sue Bell Cobb.

All of them asked for mercy for Blakely. The state argued that Blakely should be used as an example for other public officials to show that the crimes he committed are not excused.

The defense said from this point on, they’re focusing on the appeal.

Judge says Blakely has 42 days to appeal sentence. @waff48 — Madison Scarpino WAFF 48 (@madisonscarpino) August 20, 2021

Kailey Schuyler interviews a Mike Blakely support at the hearing:

Blakely was convicted on theft and ethics charges on August 9.

He was represented by a new attorney, Sue Bell Cobb for his sentencing.

Blakely says he believes a public servant is supposed to serve the people. Says his entire career he always wanted to talk to people personally and that’s part of being a public servant. @waff48 — Madison Scarpino WAFF 48 (@madisonscarpino) August 20, 2021

Blakely was accused of stealing campaign donations, taking personal loans from Sheriff’s Office funds without paying interest, and soliciting money from Sheriff’s Office employees.

State prosecutors say, Blakely, being a former sheriff, can not serve time in state prison, meaning he will need to serve in county jail. But, Alabama law says someone cannot serve more than three years in jail. So, the Attorney General’s Office recommended Mike Blakely serve 36 months in county jail.

