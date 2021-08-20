Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Former Huntsville Police Officer William Darby sentenced to 25 years

By Anna Mahan
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Former Huntsville Police officer, William Darby, was sentenced to 25 years for the murder of Jeffery Parker.

Darby was convicted of murdering Jeffery Parker in May 2021. He was found guilty of the crime in May of this year.

Jeffery Parker’s family and attorney are holding a press conference following the hearing.

WAFF’s Nolan Crane and Caroline Klapp are live-tweeting from the courthouse:

Many residents are very upset Darby stayed on the city payroll after his guilty conviction. Darby resigned from the department less than a month ago. WAFF received records from the city of Huntsville showing Darby’s pay stubs after he was convicted.

Based on those two months post-conviction, he received a little over $1,600 a month while on leave. Regarding Darby’s final payments, the City of Huntsville sent WAFF the following:

As of August 19, all payments have been processed, which exhausts the $125,000 approved by City Council.

Total payments include:

Robert Tuten $ 92,007.57

Tactical Science $ 7,319.96

Billy Ware & Associates $ 25,672.47

READ MORE: William Darby, Huntsville police officer convicted of murder, resigns

Huntsville Attorney Bruce Gardner says It wouldn’t surprise him if a number of fellow officers testify on his behalf. Gardner says that will be his best chance to receive a lesser sentence.

After Darby’s sentencing, he will have a chance to appeal.

We will update you on-air and online as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricardo Bass
Decatur Police identify victim, name suspect wanted in Wavaho homicide
The City of Cullman is preparing for the Trump rally this weekend
Preparations underway Trump rally in Cullman
Christina Tidmore and husband Josh Tdmore
DeKalb County woman speaks out after husband dies from COVID, encourages people to get vaccinated
Ricardo Bass
Huntsville Police say man wanted in connection to McVay Street homicide also wanted for Decatur homicide
Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely
Former Limestone Co. Sheriff sentenced to 36 months in jail

Latest News

Jeffery Parker's family, attorney hold a press conference after William Darby sentence
William Darby's sentencing begins Friday afternoon
Darby sentencing begins Friday afternoon
Mike Blakely receives 3 year sentence
Madison Scarpino reports from the Limestone County Courthouse following Mike Blakely's sentencing
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 653K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases