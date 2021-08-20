Former Huntsville Police Officer William Darby sentenced to 25 years

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Former Huntsville Police officer, William Darby, was sentenced to 25 years for the murder of Jeffery Parker.

Darby was convicted of murdering Jeffery Parker in May 2021. He was found guilty of the crime in May of this year.

Jeffery Parker’s family and attorney are holding a press conference following the hearing.

WAFF’s Nolan Crane and Caroline Klapp are live-tweeting from the courthouse:

Breaking news: William Darby sentenced 25 years! #WAFF48 — Nolan Crane WAFF 48 (@NolanCrane) August 20, 2021

William Darby addresses the judge before his sentencing: “I love deeply and I care about others and I’m asking you to take that into consideration today. Your honor, I’m asking for leniency.”@waff48 — Caroline Klapp WAFF 48 (@CarolineTVNews) August 20, 2021

William Darby sentencing: Darby is now on the stand. #WAFF48. After the shooting he’s replayed the events and thinking of Parker and his family has weighed on him. I’m a Christian and I believe in the sanctity of human life. — Nolan Crane WAFF 48 (@NolanCrane) August 20, 2021

Darby’s wife is now on the stand. They’ve been married for 5 years. “Ben has always put others first.” For the past 3 years he’s cooperated with the court. He’s never left the state. “I’m begging you to be lenient.” Our family needs him in our life. #WAFF48 — Nolan Crane WAFF 48 (@NolanCrane) August 20, 2021

William Darby sentencing: A lieutenant with HPD is on the stand saying William Darby earned her respect, has strong ethics, is good natured, a practicing Christian and is involved in community service. — Nolan Crane WAFF 48 (@NolanCrane) August 20, 2021

William Darby sentencing update: The state attorney say William Darby has never acknowledged remorse or wrongdoing for killing Jeffrey Parker. State wants a sentencing of no less than 25 years and they are requesting a fine/restitution. No amount given. #WAFF48. — Nolan Crane WAFF 48 (@NolanCrane) August 20, 2021

Many residents are very upset Darby stayed on the city payroll after his guilty conviction. Darby resigned from the department less than a month ago. WAFF received records from the city of Huntsville showing Darby’s pay stubs after he was convicted.

Based on those two months post-conviction, he received a little over $1,600 a month while on leave. Regarding Darby’s final payments, the City of Huntsville sent WAFF the following:

As of August 19, all payments have been processed, which exhausts the $125,000 approved by City Council.

Total payments include:

Robert Tuten $ 92,007.57

Tactical Science $ 7,319.96

Billy Ware & Associates $ 25,672.47

Huntsville Attorney Bruce Gardner says It wouldn’t surprise him if a number of fellow officers testify on his behalf. Gardner says that will be his best chance to receive a lesser sentence.

After Darby’s sentencing, he will have a chance to appeal.

