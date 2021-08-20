Former Huntsville Police Officer William Darby sentenced to 25 years
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Former Huntsville Police officer, William Darby, was sentenced to 25 years for the murder of Jeffery Parker.
Darby was convicted of murdering Jeffery Parker in May 2021. He was found guilty of the crime in May of this year.
Jeffery Parker’s family and attorney are holding a press conference following the hearing.
Many residents are very upset Darby stayed on the city payroll after his guilty conviction. Darby resigned from the department less than a month ago. WAFF received records from the city of Huntsville showing Darby’s pay stubs after he was convicted.
Based on those two months post-conviction, he received a little over $1,600 a month while on leave. Regarding Darby’s final payments, the City of Huntsville sent WAFF the following:
As of August 19, all payments have been processed, which exhausts the $125,000 approved by City Council.
Total payments include:
Robert Tuten $ 92,007.57
Tactical Science $ 7,319.96
Billy Ware & Associates $ 25,672.47
Huntsville Attorney Bruce Gardner says It wouldn’t surprise him if a number of fellow officers testify on his behalf. Gardner says that will be his best chance to receive a lesser sentence.
After Darby’s sentencing, he will have a chance to appeal.
