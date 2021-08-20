Former Huntsville Police Officer faces sentencing on Friday afternoon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Former Huntsville Police officer, William Darby will face his punishment at the Madison County Courthouse at 2:30 p.m. on August 20.

Darby could spend the rest of his life in prison after he was found guilty of murder.

Darby was convicted of murdering Jeffery Parker in May 2021. He was found guilty of the crime in May of this year.

Many residents are very upset Darby stayed on the city payroll after his guilty conviction. Darby resigned from the department less than a month ago. WAFF received records from the city of Huntsville showing Darby’s pay stubs after he was convicted.

Based on those two months post-conviction, he received a little over $1,600 a month while on leave.

Huntsville Attorney Bruce Gardner says It wouldn’t surprise him if a number of fellow officers testify on his behalf. Gardner says that will be his best chance to receive a lesser sentence.

After Darby’s sentencing, he will have a chance to appeal.

We will update you on-air and online as we learn more.

