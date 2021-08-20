Florence City students ready to conquer 2021-22 school year

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The final school district to start school in the Shoals is Florence City and the district is ready to take on the year.

“Lot’s of excited students and parents. Some students are a little apprehensive. Lots of excitement in the air at the schools. Getting kids in, getting traffic patterns down. Just pretty normal so far,” said Florence City Schools Superintendent Dr. Jimmy Shaw.

It is normal as can be for starting another school year in a pandemic.

Dr. Shaw said one of the important things this year is continuing to keep everyone safe.

“We are trying to look at and limit the amount of time we have large bodies of people inside for large gatherings, period. So there hasn’t been any inside pep rallies that have been scheduled that I know of for the year. But it’s just kind of being cognizant of where the numbers are in our county and us being cognizant of being as safe as we can,” said Dr. Shaw.

Something else they working hard at this year is keeping kids in the classroom.

“The ultimate goal is for us to continue to have school as much as we possibly can,” said Dr. Shaw.

FCS has also hired 17 new intervention teachers to help with pandemic learning gaps.

“We did bring in several teachers to perform intervention services for us that we felt like could close some gaps from learning loss from last year,” said Dr. Shaw.

From making sure students and faculty are safe, to ensuring they get quality education as normal as possible, the Florence falcons are ready to conquer the school year.

“Expect us to be in class. Expect us to wear our masks. Expect us to just have school,” said Dr. Shaw.

Masks are required for all students.

