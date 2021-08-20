Deals
Crews working to repair damage after flash floods in Phil Campbell

By DeAndria Turner
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PHIL CAMPBELL, Ala. (WAFF) - Water is the driving force of all nature and Thursday’s flash flooding in Phil Campbell proved just that.

“The water was so swift and had so much power that it just washed the road up,” said Franklin County EMA director, Mary Glass.

Glass said it’s been a while since flooding like this has happened.

“It’s been probably 15 to 20 years since I’ve ever seen it,” said Glass.

The town received at least four inches of rain in a matter of hours causing roads like HWY 51 and College Road to be blocked off because of washed-up pavement and more rain is possibly on the way.

“It’s hard to prepare for a flash flood. Like you said, it comes and goes just as quick so we’re just going to ask people to stay in if it’s starting to rain because we already do have damage in these roads and it’s going to cause more damage, possibly,” said Glass.

The damage to the roads are going to cause people to have a little longer of a commute.

“Where they would usually go to Phil Campbell in about five minutes it’s going to take them about ten to 15 minutes. Everybody that’s going to the college, they can access the college through the Phil Campbell side,” said Glass.

Crews are already well at work fixing some of the damage like a bank to a railroad gave away.

“They do a great job so they’ll get in here and repair these roads as fast as they can,” said Glass.

