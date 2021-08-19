Deals
Why is antibody testing not currently recommended?

By Kailey Schuyler
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Antibody testing is not currently recommended to assess your immunity against COVID-19 after you are fully vaccinated.

Should we test for COVID antibodies in our blood? Dr. Jodie Dionne-Odom, Associate Professor of Medicine in the Infectious Disease Division at UAB says at this time it’s a challenging question to tackle.

“A lot of people would like to know on the individual level am I protected. But, we do not know scientifically what level protects you,” said Dr. Dionne.

Studies are being conducted, but it is more complicated than most would think.

“You can also measure antibodies that are not directly related to the antibodies from the vaccine. It could be antibodies from the virus itself. So you want to know what antibody test is being done and what it is measuring. You have to interpret it carefully,” said Dr. Dionne.

Some are left wondering if their vaccine is waning, with the new suggestion from the CDC to receive the 3rd shot. If you received Pfizer for shots one and two, you are recommended to get Pfizer for your third dose. The same goes for the Moderna vaccine.

As for Johnson and Johnson vaccine:

“We are not sure what to do for people who got Johnson and Johnson. We are not sure if people will benefit from a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Those studies are ongoing. We do not know yet,” said Dr. Dionne.

The FDA says they will continue to observe the use of antibody tests before they recommend the public to test their immunity.

