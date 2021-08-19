UNA students return to class

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Students, faculty and staff at the University of North Alabama were officially back on campus Wednesday, together again.

From the traditional lucky dip in the fountain to pictures with the mascot, Una, a walk on campus was anything but boring.

“It feels like it happened overnight. A few days ago I was sleeping in the same house that I’ve always lived in and now I am here and I’ve already met so many people and I am just super excited,” said freshman, Riley Kofer.

It’s Riley Kofer’s freshman year. She said she just wants to soak it all in.

“I’m just looking forward to making memories with all of my friends and all of my sisters in my sorority, and also get an education, but making memories through all of it,” said Kofer.

As for Brody Sutherland, he’s excited to be back on campus for another year.

“I’m technically a fifth-year senior so second time around,” said Brody Sutherland.

He’s seen the school year go from normal to completely different because of the pandemic.

“I love being able to get back and get back to the activities and see everybody,” said Sutherland.

His advice for each student: “I would encourage them to get involved and meet people so they can still network, but also have fun while they’re in college because that’s what we’re here for, to get a degree and have fun,” said Sutherland.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.