Tree falls on a Madison home in Wednesday night storm

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Everyone is safe after a tree fell on a home in Madison during a storm Wednesday night.

Officials with HEMSI and Madison Fire responded to the scene just before 8 p.m. When they arrived they found a large tree covering the home on Yancy Road.

According to crews on the scene, no one was injured and minor damage was caused.

