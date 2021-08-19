Deals
Tree falls on a Madison home in Wednesday night storm

Emergency crews say no one was injured when a tree fell on a Madison home
Emergency crews say no one was injured when a tree fell on a Madison home
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Everyone is safe after a tree fell on a home in Madison during a storm Wednesday night.

Officials with HEMSI and Madison Fire responded to the scene just before 8 p.m. When they arrived they found a large tree covering the home on Yancy Road.

According to crews on the scene, no one was injured and minor damage was caused.

