Tree falls on a Madison home in Wednesday night storm
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Everyone is safe after a tree fell on a home in Madison during a storm Wednesday night.
Officials with HEMSI and Madison Fire responded to the scene just before 8 p.m. When they arrived they found a large tree covering the home on Yancy Road.
According to crews on the scene, no one was injured and minor damage was caused.
