Three schools in Lawrence County transition to virtual learning

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Three schools in Lawrence County will transition to virtual learning due to COVID-19.

According to Lawrence County Superintendent Jon Bret, Moulton Elementary School, Moulton Middle School, and Lawrence County High School will switch to virtual learning, beginning Friday.

Students will learn virtually through the end of next week. Students will return to the classroom Monday, August 30th.

