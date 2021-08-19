Deals
Three schools in Lawrence County transition to virtual learning

A diagnosis with coronavirus 229E, NL63, OC43, or HKU1 is not the same as a COVID-19 diagnosis. Patients with COVID-19 will be evaluated and cared for differently than patients with common coronavirus diagnosis.(CDC)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Three schools in Lawrence County will transition to virtual learning due to COVID-19.

According to Lawrence County Superintendent Jon Bret, Moulton Elementary School, Moulton Middle School, and Lawrence County High School will switch to virtual learning, beginning Friday.

Students will learn virtually through the end of next week. Students will return to the classroom Monday, August 30th.

