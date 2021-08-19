Storms likely across the Valley again today, flooding possible

Happy Thursday! Keep the umbrella handy you’re going to need it the next couple of days.

Scattered storms have lingered from yesterday with boundaries across the Valley. That cloud cover and rain has our temperatures into the low 70s this morning and unfortunately it doesn’t look like we will see much warming throughout the day today. Temperatures this afternoon will likely stay in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s due to the clouds and the rain cooled air. That is around 10 to 15 degrees cooler than normal! Scattered showers and storms will be with us all day long, but we will have some breaks and periods of drier weather at times today.

Friday will be very similar to today with scattered showers and storms and cooler than normal temperatures due to clouds and rain. Storms will be hit or miss, but they will still bring heavy downpours at times, some of which could drop more than a half inch of rain. Storms will again be possible on Saturday and then we will start to dry out on Sunday as the heat climbs back in. Feels like temperatures Sunday through next week will be 100+ degrees in most places as we stay sunny all week long with high temperatures into the low 90s!

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.