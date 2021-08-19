Deals
Soggy Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Rain Timeline
Rain Timeline(WAFF 48)
By Abigail Degler
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Similar set up to your Wednesday afternoon… Thursday, showers and storms expected across the Valley throughout your afternoon hours. Main impacts would be the threat of flooding and frequent lightning.

Rain will continue into the first half of your weekend and prolong the flooding threat across portions of North Alabama. Totals are really beginning to add up at this point and with more on the way diving may become hazardous at some points.

Temps drop into the lower 70s overnight.

Friday into the weekend will be cooler with the 80s in for highs, we will see a break in rain going into next week with highs returning to the 90s.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

