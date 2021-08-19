Preparations underway Trump rally in Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - Former President Donald Trump will be visiting Cullman this weekend, it’s his first trip to Alabama in four years.

It’s at York Family Farms, the same venue where Rock the South was held the previous weekend, but the Trump rally will likely be even bigger. Alabama Republican Party Chairman John Wahl says he’s expecting a massive crowd of more than 20,000 people, but there’s really no way to know how many there will actually be.

Wahl says with it being an outside venue, they can pretty much fit as many people who can make it. With that being said, traffic is going to be rough. There will be local law enforcement and secret service directing people as they get off I-65 and help manage parking.

As for COVID concerns, Wahl says there will be free masks for whoever wants them as well as hand sanitizer stations. Anyone driving around Cullman can find multiple pop-up vendors selling Trump merchandise.

Wahl says Cullman is in the heart of District 4, which was Trump’s best congressional district in the country in 2016 and 2020.

“Donald Trump and the people of Alabama have a special relationship and for me, that’s what I’m feeding off of preparing for this event. Just the energy out there, the enthusiasm, just how much people are looking forward to this, that really helps me feed off of that energy and get the job done as we’re working on this day and night to make this happen,” said Wahl.

The event begins at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Donald Trump will speak around 7 p.m. The event is free, but you do have to get tickets. You are advised to get here early if you plan to attend.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.