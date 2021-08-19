Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Preparations underway Trump rally in Cullman

“Donald Trump and the people of Alabama have a special relationship,”
By Madison Scarpino
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - Former President Donald Trump will be visiting Cullman this weekend, it’s his first trip to Alabama in four years.

It’s at York Family Farms, the same venue where Rock the South was held the previous weekend, but the Trump rally will likely be even bigger. Alabama Republican Party Chairman John Wahl says he’s expecting a massive crowd of more than 20,000 people, but there’s really no way to know how many there will actually be.

Wahl says with it being an outside venue, they can pretty much fit as many people who can make it. With that being said, traffic is going to be rough. There will be local law enforcement and secret service directing people as they get off I-65 and help manage parking.

As for COVID concerns, Wahl says there will be free masks for whoever wants them as well as hand sanitizer stations. Anyone driving around Cullman can find multiple pop-up vendors selling Trump merchandise.

Wahl says Cullman is in the heart of District 4, which was Trump’s best congressional district in the country in 2016 and 2020.

“Donald Trump and the people of Alabama have a special relationship and for me, that’s what I’m feeding off of preparing for this event. Just the energy out there, the enthusiasm, just how much people are looking forward to this, that really helps me feed off of that energy and get the job done as we’re working on this day and night to make this happen,” said Wahl.

The event begins at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Donald Trump will speak around 7 p.m. The event is free, but you do have to get tickets. You are advised to get here early if you plan to attend.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Will Fowler
Cullman High School students mourn loss of classmate
Former Huntsville police officer William Darby and former Limestone Co. Sheriff Mike Blakely
Former Limestone County Sheriff, Huntsville Police Officer to be sentenced this week
Deputies searching for Limestone County inmate who escaped from work release
Limestone County escapee back in custody following high-speed chase, motorcycle crash in Florence
Jackson Hospital in Montgomery, Alabama.
No ICU beds are available in Alabama as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
The Alabama National Guard has confirmed an active-duty soldier has died.
Investigation underway after Alabama National Guard soldier’s death

Latest News

48 Blitz Elite 8: Hartselle DB Jakaleb Goodwin
48 Blitz Elite 8: Hartselle DB Jakaleb Goodwin
Henager Junior High switches to remote learning
Henager Junior High switches to remote learning
Some Lauderdale County parents gave their opinions on making in schools in Wednesday's board...
Some Lauderdale County parents gave their opinions on making in schools at Wednesday's board meeting
The City of Cullman is preparing for the Trump rally this weekend
The City of Cullman is preparing for the Trump rally this weekend