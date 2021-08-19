Police arrest shooting suspect following altercation on McDonald Court in Decatur

DEACTUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man is facing a murder charge following a shooting altercation on Wednesday.

On August 18, the Decatur Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the area of McDonald Court SW. Officers identified the victim at the scene as Avery Robertson. He was suffering from a gunshot wound when officers arrived.

Robertston was transported to Parkway Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Darrell Da’Juan Clemons, age 20 of Decatur, was developed as a suspect after further DPD investigation.

Clemons was charged with murder and transported to the Morgan County Correctional Facility in lieu of a $150K bond.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.