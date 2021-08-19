Deals
Huntsville police searching for missing man

James Robertson
James Robertson(Huntsville Police)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department needs help to find James Robertson.

Robertson is a 50-year-old man who may be living with a condition that may impair his judgement.

He was last seen on August 12 around midnight in Huntsville.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Huntsville Police Department at (256) 722-7100 or call 911.

