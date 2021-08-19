Huntsville Police say man wanted in connection to McVay Street homicide also wanted for Decatur homicide

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police are investigating a homicide after they found a body on McVay Street Thursday morning. Police have now discovered this homicide is connected to one that happened in Decatur on the same day.

HEMSI’s Don Webster told WAFF his team was called to McVay Street shortly before 5:50 a.m. in response to the death of Jeffrey Carden, 31, of Huntsville. Officials with Huntsville police later confirmed he was killed during a robbery.

Huntsville police are now seeking a capital murder warrant for Ricardo Bass, who is also wanted by Decatur police in connection to a murder that happened at the Wavaho gas station just hours later.

Bass is a Black male, stands 5′9″ tall, weighs about 215 lbs., and has brown eyes and black hair.

If seen, do not approach. Bass may be armed and extremely dangerous.

WAFF will add more to this story as police and emergency officials release further information.

Death investigation continues in Huntsville

