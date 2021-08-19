Huntsville Police investigating death on McVay Street in Huntsville
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is on the scene of a death investigation on McVay Street on Thursday morning.
Around 5:50 a.m. on August 19, officers were dispatched to begin investigating the area.
HESMI’s Don Webster told WAFF his team was called to the scene shortly before 5:50 a.m. in response to the death of a male in his early 30s.
WAFF will add more to this story as police and emergency officials release further information.
