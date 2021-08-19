Huntsville Police investigating death on McVay Street in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is on the scene of a death investigation on McVay Street on Thursday morning.

Around 5:50 a.m. on August 19, officers were dispatched to begin investigating the area.

HESMI’s Don Webster told WAFF his team was called to the scene shortly before 5:50 a.m. in response to the death of a male in his early 30s.

WAFF will add more to this story as police and emergency officials release further information.

Death investigation continues in Huntsville

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.