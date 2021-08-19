Deals
Huntsville City Schools changing close contact procedure

Huntsville City Schools changing close contact procedure
Huntsville City Schools changing close contact procedure(Akela Photography | Pexels)
By Kailey Schuyler
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - School districts across the state are adapting as COVID-19 cases increase. Now, one district is adding an extra layer of protection: changing isolation guidelines for students and staff exposed to the virus.

Masking, social distancing, and deep cleaning are layers of protection Huntsville City School leaders have put into place to protect staff and students this school year.

Starting next Monday, another layer will be added.

“We are going to be amping up our protocols regarding our ADPH guidelines. That includes excluding anyone who has deemed a close contact with an individual who has tested positive with COVID-19.”

An exclusion means a student will not be allowed on campus or be allowed to participate in any school activities.

Students will be asked to follow these restrictions for 14 days. Teachers can be asked to stay off-campus for up to ten days.

Huntsville City Schools Health Monitor Nurse, Jana Mason, says the goal is to remain open the whole school year.

“We have to look at mitigation layers we can put into place to prevent our schools getting closed. This is one measure, another layer that will protect our staff and students,” said Mason.

Students who find themselves not allowed on campus will still have access to learn from Schoology and take-home packets. But that’s not all. There is another new procedure expected to be released next week.

“We are going to be rolling out a COVID dashboard that will include how many positive individuals are on each campus,” said Mason.

When asked if Huntsville City Schools would consider transitioning to a full virtual schedule due to a large amount of COVID cases, we were told it will be a cave by case basis,

“We will look at individual situations at the school level and classroom level. Of course, we will make the best decision based on ADPH guidance,” said Mason.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

