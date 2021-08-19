Henagar Junior High School switches to remote learning due to COVID-19 increase

HENAGAR, Ala. (WAFF) - Groups of students at Henagar Junior High School are now learning remotely.

School Principal Scott Timmons made the announcement Tuesday. He said the decision was based on protecting students and reducing the number of positive cases.

Alaina Welden has four children who attend school in the DeKalb County school system. She said she was happy to hear the news.

“I have children in the 1st grade, 2nd grade, 3rd grade, and 6th grade, and after the third call from the school nurse about my children being exposed I was finally relieved that the school decided to go virtual just to hit the pause button and let this wave pass and then let us get back in the classroom,” said Welden.

Only students in grades 4th- 6th will have to do remote learning. Other students who were exposed will also have to stay home.

Unlike many other parents, Welden has the opportunity to stay at home with her kids to help with the transition.

“I do know there are a lot of families that are having to juggle also and find people to help out during the school days. I know the school had called earlier, and they are sending home food, and they have a pick upline to come by and get food for the next three days, and things like that help a lot,” said Welden.

Most importantly, she said she is hopeful all students can return safely to the classroom to help them with learning and have a successful school year.

Students will return to in-person learning on August 30.

