Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Georgia governor bans city mask, shot rules

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA — Georgia’s Republican governor issued an executive order Thursday banning cities from requiring businesses to enforce local pandemic restrictions.

But what impact, if any, the measure would have on new mask requirements in Atlanta, Savannah and other cities was not clear.

At a news conference, Gov. Brian Kemp said his order will prevent local governments from forcing businesses to be the city’s mask and vaccine police. He said he was concerned about measures in Atlanta and Savannah.

Both cities have mask requirements, but it was not immediately clear that either would be affected by the governor’s order.

The order comes amid an explosion in COVID cases in the state.

___

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— U.S. schools open amid record coronavirus delta wave

— Maine Sen. Angus King tests positive for virus

— Africa WHO official knocks nations that ‘hoard’ vaccines

— 4 of Florida’s 5 largest school districts to require masks

___

— Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricardo Bass
Decatur Police identify victim, name suspect wanted in Wavaho homicide
Will Fowler
Cullman High School students mourn loss of classmate
Christina Tidmore and husband Josh Tdmore
DeKalb County woman speaks out after husband dies from COVID, encourages people to get vaccinated
A north Alabama is now facing rape charges this week.
North Alabama man charged with rape
Classroom
Over 500 cases of COVID-19 in Madison County Schools

Latest News

Rep. Sanford Bishop does an interview about the situation in Afghanistan
Rep. Sanford Bishop (D-GA) reacts to situation in Afghanistan
The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday it has proposed fines against 34 more...
In unfriendly skies, fines for unruly passengers top $1 million
FAA proposes more than $500,000 in new fines against unruly airline passengers.
Skies aren't too friendly to unruly passengers
Florence City Schools back in class
Florence City Schools back in class
Britney Spears is under investigation over misdemeanor battery after a staff member at her home...
Britney Spears under investigation for allegedly hitting staff member