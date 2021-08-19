Deals
Former AL Supreme Court Chief Justice Sue Bell Cobb representing former Limestone Co. Sheriff Blakely at sentencing

Sue Bell Cobb (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Anna Mahan
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Former Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court, Sue Bell Cobb, is representing former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely at his sentencing on Friday.

According to court documents, Cobb filed a notice to the Court that she will be defending Blakely at that hearing.

Blakely’s sentencing is scheduled for August 20th at 10 a.m. Blakely was convicted on theft and ethics charges on August 9 and could potentially get a sentence of two to 20 years for each charge he is facing.

Cobb was elected Chief Justice of Alabama Supreme Court in 2006 and served until 2011. She ran for Governor of Alabama but lost in the Democratic primary in 2018.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

