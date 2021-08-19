DeKalb County woman speaks out after husband dies from COVID, encourages people to get vaccinated

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Many people are watching their loved ones fight for their lives due to COVID-19, and hospital staff are across the world are working hard to save them.

Dr. Jenna Carpenter said they have lost ten patients at Marshall Medical Centers in the last ten days.

Christina Tidmore’s husband dies from COVID just last week.

“She would call time, and she would say no pulse, and she would do it again, and they would say no pulse,” said Tidmore.

Tidmore recalled the last moment she had with her husband Josh Tidmore.

She and Josh both tested positive for COVID-19 on July 26 and were quarantined for two weeks. They both were unvaccinated.

“It wasn’t a political thing, we didn’t want to because we didn’t want to, and the information is such a fight right now, and we thought we were young and healthy it will be okay, and we will wait to see if there is better information,” said Tidmore.

Days later, things would take a turn for the worse for Josh. After he was admitted to Marshall Medical Centers South, his symptoms worsened.

He died on August 11, at just 36 years old.

“There was nothing wrong with Josh. All his vital organs, his liver, and his heart, you know everything was perfect. He wasn’t a smoker, he was healthy and the virus destroyed his lungs,” said Tidmore.

Dr. Jenna Carpenter, a pulmonary critical care physician at Marshall Medical Centers South worked to save Josh.

She said the majority of the patients who have died within the last week have been healthy and under the age of 40. This has been emotionally devastating to the staff. It’s also why she is urging everyone to get vaccinated.

“We have a very powerful weapon now in the form of a vaccine to help us fight this, and a year and a half later, we still don’t have consistent treatment that consistently works when you get to the point when you are critically ill. The best form of action is preventing it from happening in the first place, and I think that’s where the vaccine comes in,” said Dr. Carpenter.

Christina said she and her family have decided to get vaccinated and raise awareness to help save others.

As of right now, Dr. Carpenter said all the ICU beds are full at both hospitals.

About 90 percent of patients are unvaccinated.

