Decatur Police on scene of robbery, homicide at Wavaho on Wilson Street
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Police are investigating a robbery and homicide at a Wavaho gas station on Thursday morning.
According to DPD, officers are searching for a suspect wanted for questioning in connection to the homicide.
Police are still on scene at the Wavaho on Wilson Street at this time.
WAFF will add more information to this story later today as it is confirmed.
