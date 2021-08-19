Decatur Police on scene of robbery, homicide at Wavaho on Wilson Street

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Police are investigating a robbery and homicide at a Wavaho gas station on Thursday morning.

#BREAKING I’m on the scene of a death investigation involving a robbery at the Wavaho gas station in Decatur. The suspect is still on the loose, I’ll tweet updates when I learn more. @waff48 — Madison Scarpino WAFF 48 (@madisonscarpino) August 19, 2021

According to DPD, officers are searching for a suspect wanted for questioning in connection to the homicide.

Police are still on scene at the Wavaho on Wilson Street at this time.

WAFF will add more information to this story later today as it is confirmed.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.