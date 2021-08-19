Decatur Police identify victim, name suspect wanted in Wavaho homicide

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Police are investigating a robbery and homicide at a Wavaho gas station on Thursday morning.

#BREAKING I’m on the scene of a death investigation involving a robbery at the Wavaho gas station in Decatur. The suspect is still on the loose, I’ll tweet updates when I learn more. @waff48 — Madison Scarpino WAFF 48 (@madisonscarpino) August 19, 2021

Here’s a photo of the current scene. @waff48 pic.twitter.com/XPT2d6tftU — Madison Scarpino WAFF 48 (@madisonscarpino) August 19, 2021

According to DPD, officers are searching for a suspect by the name of Ricardo Bass. He now has a capital murder warrant for his arrest.

Bass is a Black male, stands 5′9″ tall, weighs about 215 lbs., and has brown eyes and black hair.

If seen, do not approach. Bass may be armed and extremely dangerous

Police are still on scene at the Wavaho on Wilson Street at this time.

The victim has been identified by DPD as Mark Allen Nicholson.

