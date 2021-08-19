Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Decatur Police identify victim, name suspect wanted in Wavaho homicide

Ricardo Bass
Ricardo Bass(Decatur Police Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Police are investigating a robbery and homicide at a Wavaho gas station on Thursday morning.

According to DPD, officers are searching for a suspect by the name of Ricardo Bass. He now has a capital murder warrant for his arrest.

Bass is a Black male, stands 5′9″ tall, weighs about 215 lbs., and has brown eyes and black hair.

If seen, do not approach. Bass may be armed and extremely dangerous

Police are still on scene at the Wavaho on Wilson Street at this time.

The victim has been identified by DPD as Mark Allen Nicholson.

WAFF will add more information to this story later today as it is confirmed.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Will Fowler
Cullman High School students mourn loss of classmate
Christina Tidmore and husband Josh Tdmore
DeKalb County woman speaks out after husband dies from COVID, encourages people to get vaccinated
Classroom
Over 500 cases of COVID-19 in Madison County Schools
A north Alabama is now facing rape charges this week.
North Alabama man charged with rape

Latest News

James Robertson
Huntsville police searching for missing man
A musical moment at the Madison County COVID briefing
A musical moment breaks out at the Madison County COVID briefing
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 649K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
Darrell Da’Juan Clemons
Police arrest shooting suspect following altercation on McDonald Court in Decatur