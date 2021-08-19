Deals
Decatur man convicted of 2019 murder

Abdullah El-amin Sayyed-El
Abdullah El-amin Sayyed-El(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man is now convicted for murdering a woman in 2019.

Abdullah El-amin Sayyed-El, 52, was convicted of murder Thursday by a Morgan County jury following a four-day trial.

Sayyed-El was convicted of killing Latonya Rasheed on November 29, 2019 at their home in Decatur. Officers responded around 10:30 that night to a shooting and found Rasheed suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Through further investigation, officers with the Decatur Police Department determined the only other person in the home at the time of the shooting was Sayyed-El.

Sayyed-El was interviewed by Sergeant Michael Burleson and originally claimed Rasheed shot herself. However, forensic evidence deemed it impossible for Rasheed to have intentionally shot herself.

“Based upon this defendant’s criminal history, I fully expect for the court to sentence him to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. That’s the sentence I think is just, and that’s the sentence we will be requesting,” said District Attorney Scott Anderson.

Sayyed-El has a sentencing scheduled for October 2021. An official date has not been released at this time.

Because of his prior felony convictions, officials with DA’s Office say he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole.

